PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Siouxland Christian wins at home

Whiting falls to 1-1.

Whitney Jensen led the Hawks with 16 points and Halle Galles had 12. Mya Bunkers and Claire Schroeder each had 11 points and Carmindee Ricke added 10. All of them are freshmen.

Kinzie Theeler had seven points.

GEHLEN CATHOLIC 58, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 35: Gehlen Catholic trailed by two points at halftime and then took the game over in the second half. The Jays scored 28 points in the third quarter and held Trinity Christian to four points as Gehlen Catholic went on to win 58-35 on Friday.

It's the third straight win for the Jays, who are 3-1 on the season. Trinity Christian falls to 1-2.

Lauren Heying and Rachel Langel each scored 16 points to lead the Jays. Langel added nine rebounds and six blocks and Heying had nine assists and seven steals.. Miyah Whitehead had a team-high 11 rebounds and Neveah Hodgson and Jayden Barthole each had five.

For Trinity Christian, Anna Postma had 11 points.

MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 46, OKOBOJI 35: Okoboji had won five of the last six meetings against MOC-Floyd Valley but the Dutch got the win on Friday, pulling away in the second half for a 46-25 victory.