PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Siouxland Christian wins at home

SIOUX CITY — The Siouxland Christian High School girls basketball team defeated Trinity Christian 50-37 on Saturday in Sioux City.
Daisy Hiserote led the Eagles (1-2) with 23 points and Cassie Jones scored 21 points.
The Eagles led 32-17 at halftime.
Abby Postma led Trinity Christian with 11 points. Alyssa Maassen scored 10 for the Tigers.
MMCRU 60, GTRA 11: The Royals jumped out to a 27-6 lead on Saturday, and led at halftime 42-9.
LATE FRIDAY
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 49, OABCIG 37: Kingsley-Pierson improved to 3-0 on the season as the Panthers defeated OABCIG 49-37 on Friday.
It was the 200th win of Kingsley-Pierson coach Nicole Goodwin's career.
McKenzie Goodwin led the Panthers with 18 points while Brooklyn Beery added 14 points.
Falcons junior Riley Schiernbeck had 18 points and nine rebounds.
REMSEN ST. MARY'S 87, WHITING 25: Remsen St. Mary's had a 31-point first quarter and cruised to an 87-25 victory over Whiting, the first win of the season for the Hawks, who are 1-2 after Friday's victory.
Whiting falls to 1-1.
Whitney Jensen led the Hawks with 16 points and Halle Galles had 12. Mya Bunkers and Claire Schroeder each had 11 points and Carmindee Ricke added 10. All of them are freshmen.
Kinzie Theeler had seven points.
GEHLEN CATHOLIC 58, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 35: Gehlen Catholic trailed by two points at halftime and then took the game over in the second half. The Jays scored 28 points in the third quarter and held Trinity Christian to four points as Gehlen Catholic went on to win 58-35 on Friday.
It's the third straight win for the Jays, who are 3-1 on the season. Trinity Christian falls to 1-2.
Lauren Heying and Rachel Langel each scored 16 points to lead the Jays. Langel added nine rebounds and six blocks and Heying had nine assists and seven steals.. Miyah Whitehead had a team-high 11 rebounds and Neveah Hodgson and Jayden Barthole each had five.
For Trinity Christian, Anna Postma had 11 points.
MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 46, OKOBOJI 35: Okoboji had won five of the last six meetings against MOC-Floyd Valley but the Dutch got the win on Friday, pulling away in the second half for a 46-25 victory.
MOC-Floyd Valley wins its third straight, improving to 3-1. Okoboji falls to 0-3.
Jazlin De Haan led the Dutch with 16 points.
Morgan Robinson and Ella Stoll each scored seven points for Okoboji.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 53, KUEMPER CATHOLIC 46: Denison-Schleswig held Kuemper Catholic to five points in the first quarter kept a consistent lead throughout for a 53-46 victory on Friday.
The Monarchs remain undefeated at 3-0.
Paige Andersen led the Monarchs with 17 points and Hannah Neemann had 11 points.
