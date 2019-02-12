SLOAN, Iowa -- Andee Martin and Brenna Pike scored 18 points each to help Westwood double up Boyer Valley, 76-38, in a Class 1A regional girls basketball quarterfinal game played in Sloan on Tuesday.
Martin, a 5-9 senior, went over 1,000 points for her career in the game on a night she also went over 500 assists. Carah Drees also had 15 points for Westwood (18-4), which takes on either Exira-EHK or Glidden-Ralston in the semifinal of the regional Friday in Sloan.
Katelyn Neilsen had 12 points to pace Boyer Valley, which ends its campaign with a 8-15 mark. Westwood led 43-16 at the half.
NEWELL-FONDA 92, SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 46: The No. 1 Mustangs sank 15 shots from 3-point range and advanced past the Eagles in a Class 1A regional girls basketball game played in Newell Tuesday.
Ella Larsen had 20 points and Emma Stewart hit six 3's for 18 points and Newell-Fonda stayed unbeaten at 22-0 The Mustangs will host either Ar-We-Va or West Harrison in the next round of regional play Friday evening. Bailey Sievers also scored a dozen points for the winners, who led 55-21 at the half.
Cassie Jones had 16 points and Daisy Hiserote 10 to lead the way for Siouxland Christian, which bows out with a 10-13 record.
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 45, VIBORG/HURLEY 42: Elk Point-Jefferson held Viborg/Hurley to nine points in the fourth quarter and that helped the Huskies to a 45-42 victory on Monday.
Riley Donnelly led EPJ with 12 points and Lily Kempf had 11 points. Kenna Curry had nine rebounds and Meghan Brewer had four assists.
Viborg/Hurley's Tori Hansen hit five three-pointers and finished with 21 points. Sydney Voss had 13 points and three assists.