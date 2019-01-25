SIOUX FALLS -- Dakota Valley fell behind by seven points in the first quarter and Sioux Falls Christian continued to pull away as the Panthers dropped a 53-41 game to S.F. Christian on Friday.
Rylee Rosenquist led Dakota Valley with 14 points and five rebounds. Rachel Wente had three steals. Dakota Valley falls to 4-8 with the loss.
For Sioux Falls Christian, Lexi Unruh had 13 points and Courtney Kellenberger had 13 points and seven rebounds. Lauren Tims added 10 points. Sioux Falls Christian had 15 steals in the win. Sioux Falls Christian is 8-4 on the season.