SERGEANT BLUFF - Sergeant Bluff-Luton trailed at the intermission but rolled in the second half to spill Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 60-44 in a Missouri River Conference girls basketball game played Tuesday.
The Lynx led 23-13 at the break but the Warriors outscored their MRAC rivals by 23-8 in the third quarter and 24-13 in the final frame to pull away for the come from behind win. Kenzie Foley did much of the damage for SB-L (7-5 overall and 4-4) scoring 27 points while pulling down 10 rebounds. Abby Wisecup narrowly missed a double-double herself with 12 points and nine rebounds while freshman Emma Salker also chipped in a dozen points.
Lucy Turner had 14 points to lead CBAL (8-5) while Julia Wagoner added 13, and Jillian Shanks had 12. The Lynx won an earlier meeting with the Warriors 66-57 on Dec. 7.