PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Sioux City West girls pick up first win, Cherokee beats Unity

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City West took the lead in the first quarter and pulled away in the second quarter, scoring 22 points to build a 20-point lead. The Wolverines went on to pick up their first win of the season with a 56-29 victory over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson on Friday.
West is now 1-1 on the season and plays at Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Tuesday. Thomas Jefferson is now 0-2.
Lily Juhnke and Gabby Wagner led a well-balanced attack for the Wolverines as both had 13 points. Libby Buhman followed with 12 points.
CHEROKEE 80, UNITY CHRISTIAN 66: In a battle of two top-10 Class 3A team, both of which were 3-0, Cherokee took the lead in the third quarter and didn't look back against Unity Christian as the No. 3-ranked Braves beat the No. 7-ranked Knights 80-66 on Friday.
It was the second-ranked victory for Cherokee already this season as the Braves beat Class 2A 12th-ranked Emmetsburg this past week.
Unity had a 40-36 lead at the half when the Braves took a 44-42 lead in the third and led the rest of the way. Cherokee had a 55-47 lead going into the fourth and had 25 points in the final period for the 14-point victory.
JeMae Nichols had 29 points for the Braves, who hit nine 3-pointers. She was one of two Braves with 20 or more points as Lexi Pingel had 21 points. Teagan Slaughter was the third double-digit scorer for the Braves as she had 14 points.
For Unity, Janie Schoonhoven had 19 points and Grace Schoonhoven had 18.
WEST MONONA 59, MVAOCOU 15: West Monona cruised to a 59-15 victory over MVAOCOU on Friday.
West Monona improves to 2-0 on the season while MVAOCOU is now 2-2.
Mallory McCall led the Spartans with 22 points and MaKayla Haynes had 10 points.
For MVAOCOU, Ashley Rosener had six points and Ashley Blake had four.
NEWELL-FONDA 76, SIOUX CENTRAL 25: Class 1A top-ranked and two-time defending champion Newell-Fonda scored 30 points in the first quarter and cruised to a 76-25 win over Sioux Central on Friday.
Newell-Fonda improved to 3-0 on the season and is now 1-0 in the Twin Lakes Conference. Sioux Central falls to 2-2.
Bailey Sievers led the Mustangs with 18 points and Macy Sievers had 13 points. Ella Larsen scored 11 points and Maggie Walker had nine points.
The Mustangs held the Rebels under double-digits all four quarters, including only five points in each of the first and third quarters.
Jenna Jesson and Brady Kreiger each had five points for Sioux Central.
WESTWOOD 65, SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 51: Westwood improved to 2-0 as the Rebels got a double-digit Western Valley Conference victory with a 65-51 win over Siouxland Christian on Friday.
Siouxland Christian falls to 0-2. Westwood had a 25-point lead at one point.
Jaeden Ferris had 19 points to lead Westwood and Briley Pike had 18 points. Addy Johnson added 16 points.
For Siouxland Christian, Daisy Hiserote had 19 points and Cassie Jones had 16.
SOUTH O'BRIEN 45, AKRON-WESTFIELD 41: South O'Brien held off Akron-Westfield's comeback attack as the Wolverines picked up a 45-41 victory on Friday.
South O'Brien is now 2-1 on the season and Akron-Westfield falls to 1-2.
South O'Brien held a slight 20-16 lead but a 20-point third quarter gave the Wolverines a 10-point lead. South O'Brien held held off the Westerners in the fourth quarter. South O'Brien forced 13 turnovers in the game.
Hannah Dau had 16 points for South O'Brien. Natalie Nielsen had 28 points for the Westerners.
THURSDAY
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 59, STORM LAKE 27: Denison-Schleswig held Storm Lake scoreless in the first quarter to give the Monarchs an early double-digit lead. Denison-Schleswig cruised to a 59-27 win to improve to 2-0 on the season.
Storm Lake falls to 1-3 on the season.
Paige Andersen led the Monarchs with 20 points as she hit four 3-pointers. Ellie Magnuson had 16 points, three assists and five steals and Hannah Neemann had 13 points. Kira Langenfeld had five rebounds and Sophia Sonnichsen had four assists. Paige Kastner had six points and three steals.
For Storm Lake, Amy Slight had 15 points.
