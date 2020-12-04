PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Sioux City West girls pick up first win, Cherokee beats Unity

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City West took the lead in the first quarter and pulled away in the second quarter, scoring 22 points to build a 20-point lead. The Wolverines went on to pick up their first win of the season with a 56-29 victory over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson on Friday.

West is now 1-1 on the season and plays at Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Tuesday. Thomas Jefferson is now 0-2.

Lily Juhnke and Gabby Wagner led a well-balanced attack for the Wolverines as both had 13 points. Libby Buhman followed with 12 points.

CHEROKEE 80, UNITY CHRISTIAN 66: In a battle of two top-10 Class 3A team, both of which were 3-0, Cherokee took the lead in the third quarter and didn't look back against Unity Christian as the No. 3-ranked Braves beat the No. 7-ranked Knights 80-66 on Friday.

It was the second-ranked victory for Cherokee already this season as the Braves beat Class 2A 12th-ranked Emmetsburg this past week.

Unity had a 40-36 lead at the half when the Braves took a 44-42 lead in the third and led the rest of the way. Cherokee had a 55-47 lead going into the fourth and had 25 points in the final period for the 14-point victory.