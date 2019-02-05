SIOUX CITY - Ella Skinner had a game-high 20 points and Bishop Heelan rolled to an 81-47 win over host North in a Missouri River Conference girls basketball game Tuesday evening.
Amber Aesoph and Katelyn Stanley each added 13 points and Katie Cooke for the Crusaders (14-4 overall and 7-3 in MRAC). Heelan has two conference games remaining, Thursday hosting Council Thomas Jefferson and Saturday at Abraham Lincoln. A win in one of the two would like leave the Crusaders in a tie for the league title while a win in both would give them the outright crown.
Hailee Enoch had eight points to lead the Stars (0-19).