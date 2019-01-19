OMAHA, Neb. -- Omaha Skutt and South Sioux City faced each other in the third game of the season. The Cardinals came into the game undefeated but Skutt was able to hand South Sioux its first loss with a 68-59 win on Dec. 12.
The rematch between two top-six teams in Class B, according to the Lincoln Journal Star rankings, took place Saturday in the River City Conference title game. Skutt came in at 12-4 with a four-game winning streak and ranked No. 3. The Cardinals also were on a four-game winning streak and 11-5 on the season. South Sioux was ranked No. 3.
It was a high-scoring first quarter with South Sioux holding onto a 22-20 lead and then both teams struggled to score in the second. The Cardinals held Skutt to six points in the second quarter for a 33-26 lead. Skutt bounced back with a 21-point third quarter but the Cardinals held onto the lead and then pulled away for a 69-59 win to avenge its loss earlier in the season to Skutt.
South Sioux won its fifth straight RCC title with the win and improved to 12-5 on the season with its fifth-straight victory.
Marybeth Rasmussen scored a team-high 19 points and she had five steals. Kyra Fischer had 15 points, all on 5-of-7 from three-point range, and two steals. McKenna Sims added 14 points and had five rebounds, five steals and four assists. Hannah Strom had 11 points. She hit three three-pointers and had three steals. Jalen Galvin had three blocks.
South Sioux forced 22 turnovers in the win and hit 12 three-pointers (38 percent) as a team.
For Skutt, Cece Behren had 23 points and Sydney McDermott scored 21 points. Lindsay Krause had 11 points.