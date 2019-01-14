SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- South Sioux scored 21 points in the first quarter for an 11-point lead and a 22-point second quarter gave the Cardinals a 16-points lead on Duchesne going into halftime of a first round River Cities Conference tournament game on Monday.
South Sioux went on to win 78-44 and improved to 10-5 on the season.
McKenna Sims led South Sioux with 24 points and she added six rebounds, a team-high five assists and a team-high nine steals. Marybeth Rasmussen had 16 points, four assists and eight steals. Hannah Strom added 12 points and a team-high seven rebounds.
The Cardinals will host the winner of Omaha Roncalli and Omaha Mercy at 6 p.m. Thursday in the second round of the RCC tournament.