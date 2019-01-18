KINGSLEY, Iowa -- A 12-2 third-quarter run gave Kingsley-Pierson the edge in a 71-60 victory over MMCRU in a non-conference girls' Class 1A basketball match-up in Kingsley on Thursday.
Leading 33-32 at the break, Panthers Madison Goodwin and Jayde Barto sandwiched 3-point baskets around a 2-point field goal by Royal Ellie Hilbrands.
Delaney Iseminger then connected on a field goal and a 3-pointers for KP, surrounding a free throw by Barto. The end result of the scoring spree was an 11-point advantage for the hosts at 45-34.
Abbi Bailey extended the lead for the Panthers with a bucket to make the score, 49-36 later in the quarter.
The Royals would cut the lead to eight points after Taylor Harpenau scored a field goal, followed by a 3-point shot by Emily Dreckman. The visitors, however, could get no closer. Kingsley-Pierson's advantage bulged to 15 points at 60-45 early in the fourth quarter.
Madison Goodwin's 20-point night led a quartet of double-digit scorers for Kingsley-Pierson.The senior guard connected on four 3-pointers as part of her game-high effort. Iseminger had 19 points, while Barto and McKenzie Goodwin scored 12 and 11 points, respectively. Barto garnered seven rebounds and had four steals in the contest.
Harpenau paced the Royals with 15 points. Hilbrands scored 14 and Madison Treinen had 10 points.
MCCRU, a War Eagle Conference club, fell to 11-4 on the season with the loss. The victory pushed Kingsley-Pierson, a Western Valley Conference representative, to 14-1 on the season. The triumph on Thursday was the 10th straight for the No. 13th-ranked (Class 1A) Panthers.
SOUTH O'BRIEN 54, HINTON 33: South O'Brien had 15 steals and shot 70 percent from the free throw line as the Wolverines beat Hinton 54-33 on Thursday.
Hannah Dau led South O'Brien, which improved to 10-5, with 25 points and three steals. Wylee Sickelka had seven rebounds and the Wolverines had 26 rebounds as a team.
Hinton fell to 5-9 with the loss. Bella Bader had 14 points in the loss and Aspen Coffee scored 10.
WEST MONONA 84, WHITING 18: Lexi Lander, Tayah Struible and Macie McCall also scored 12 points to lead the Spartans in a girls basketball win in a game played in Onawa Thursday. Semia Aldrich had a game-high 13 points for the Warriors.
AKRON-WESTFIELD 47, ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 34: Brooke Koele scored 13 points and Chloee Colt 12 to lead the Westerners to a win in a girls basketball game played in Akron Thursday.
Akron-Westfield improved to 8-7 with the win while EP-J drops to 3-6. Megan Brewer had 11 points and Riley Donnelly 10 for the Huskies.
NEWELL-FONDA 66, SOUTHEAST VALLEY 18: Ella Larsen had 14 points to help the No. 1 Mustangs (Class 1A) fly past Southeast Valley in a Twin Lakes Conference girls basketball encounter Thursday.
Maggie Walker also had 11 points and Megan Morenz 10 for Newell-Fonda, which has won all 15 of its games this season. Mady Jeschke scored 10 points for Southeast Valley (6-10).
PONCA 68, WALTHILL 25: Taylor Lamprecht scored 13 points to lead Ponca to a home girls basketball win Thursday. Alyssa Crosgrove and Kaci Day also chipped in 10 points apiece for the Indians (13-2). Kalleah Whiteeyes and Angelena Grant had nine points each for the Blujays (3-10).
SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 56, OA-BCIG 54: Siouxland Christian just got past OA-BCIG 56-54 on Thursday.
Riley Doenhoefer led Siouxland Christian, which improved to 7-10, with 21 points, Cassie Jones had 19 points and Daisy Hiserote added 10 points.
For OA-BCIG, Anna Winterrowd and Halle Hemer each had a team-high 13 points and Carly Murphy and Kylee Weber each scored 10 points. It was the 11th straight loss for the Falcons, who fell to 3-14.