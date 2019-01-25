COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa - West is on a winning streak. After picking up wins against North and Worthington, the Wolverines defeated Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 52-38 on Friday for their third straight victory.
West improved to 8-10 overall on the season.
Andrea Vazquez scored a team-high 11 points for West and Braedyn Downs and Hope Wagner each had 10 points and five rebounds. Bricelyn Comstock had nine assists in the win and Nia Moore grabbed five rebounds.
Abraham Lincoln fell to 9-6 with the loss. Gillian Shanks had 14 points in the loss.
West won the junior varsity game 52-47. Lily Juhnke had 11 points in the victory.