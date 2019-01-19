WORTHINGTON, Minn. -- West was locked in a tight contest with Worthington going into the final minutes. West made its last seven free throws to hold off Worthington and the Wolverines improved to 7-10 on the season with an 80-74 victory.
Nia Moore had another double-double for West in the win with 13 points and 18 rebounds. Hope Wagner just missed a double-double with 13 points and nine rebounds. Sydney Edwards scored a game-high 17 points for the Wolverines and Bricelyn Comstock had 15 points and seven assists.
Madisyn Huisman and Sophie Wietzema each scored 16 points for Worthington and Evelyn Othow and Olivia Hayenga each scored 11 points.
West won the junior varsity game 53-45. Jordyn Reising had 11 points and Gabby Wagner had 10 points.
West won the freshmen game 29-28. Eneyza Vazquez had 16 points.