ONAWA, Iowa | West Monona jumped out to a 39-8 halftime lead and went on to beat Missouri Valley 56-21 on Saturday.
West Monona improved to 12-2 with the win. Lexi Lander had 13 points for the Spartans.
PONCA 46, WESTWOOD 38: Grace Salmen and 14 points and Taylor Lamprecht 12 to lead No. 6 Ponca (Nebraska C-2) to a win over the Rebels in game played in Ponca, Neb. Saturday.
Andree Martin had 15 points and Carah Drees 13 to lead Westwood (12-3). The Rebels are ranked No. 14 in Iowa Class 1A.
For Missouri Valley, which fell to 0-13, Morghan Herman scored 11 points.
LATE FRIDAY
GEHLEN CATHOLIC 53, REMSEN ST. MARY'S 36: Addison Weber supplied 13 points, five rebounds and three steals while leading Gehlen Catholic to a War Eagle Conference victory at Remsen Friday night.
Weber made three of the Jays' four three-point baskets. Off the bench, Lauren Heying contributed 13 points and seven rebounds for a squad that improved to 10-5.
Lexi Harpenau led Remsen St. Mary's (0-12) with 12 points.
WYNOT 47, WINNEBAGO 35: Wynot outscored Winnebago 14-2 in the third quarter en route to Friday night's Lewis & Clark Conference win.
Katelyn Heimes provided 12 points, seven rebounds and two assists for Wynot. Karley Heimes added 12 points and six rebounds.