SIOUX CITY -- West scored 20 points in the first quarter and jumped out to a double-digit lead. The Wolverines continued to pull away and beat North 77-31 on Thursday.
The win snapped a three-game losing streak for West, which improved to 6-10 on the season.
Nia Moore had a double-double in the win with 12 points and 14 rebounds. Nine of her rebounds were offensive. Bricelyn Comstock and Ashleigh Fitzgerald each scored 12 point. Sydney Edwards had 10 points and four steals. Hope Wagner had nine points, 10 rebounds and four steals. Eight of Wagner's rebounds were offensive. Andrea Vazquez had nine points and eight rebounds.
North fell to 0-14 on the season.