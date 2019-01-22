HAWARDEN -- West Sioux had a 17 point lead on Gehlen Catholic going into the fourth quarter. The Jays made a comeback, cutting the Falcons' lead to three points at one point. But West Sioux was able to knock down enough free throws to get the 62-56 win on Tuesday.
West Sioux improved to 13-3 with the win. Shady Blankenship scored a game-high 20 points. Emma McManaman just missed a double-double with 13 points and nine rebounds. Emma Mace had 10 points and seven rebounds. Meghan Danielson added seven rebounds and Payton Schwiesow had four steals.
Gehlen Catholic fell to 11-5 with the loss. Addison Weber had 16 points and Sydney Livermore scored 10 points for the Jays.
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 59, HINTON 15: On Senior Night, No. 13-ranked Kingsley-Pierson jumped out to an 18-4 lead after the first quarter against Hinton and stretched the advantage to 32-9 at the halftime break.
The Panthers won their 12th straight game, beating Hinton 59-15, improving to 16-1 on the season.
Madison Goodwin, Kingsley-Pierson's only senior on the team, scored 12 points in the win. Delaney Iseminger scored a game-high 16 points and she hit three three-pointers.
It was the fourth straight loss for Hinton, which fell 5-12 on the season. Kenedi Spies and Aspen Coffee each scored four points in the loss.
MMCRU 73, CLAY CENTRAL-EVERLY 28: Taylor Harpenau scored 20 points to lead the Royals to a War Eagle Conference girls basketball win in a game played in Remsen Tuesday.
Ellie Hilbrands also had a double-double with 17 rebounds and 11 assists and Jaylen Bork added 15 points for MMCRU (13-4). Audrey Ruda scored right points to lead the Mavericks (5-10).
AKRON-WESTFIELD 54, REMSEN ST. MARY'S 24: Kassandra Vanderlinden had 16 points and was among four Westerner players to score in double digits as they downed host Remsen St. Mary's Tuesday in War Eagle Conference girls basketball action.
Brooke Koele also had 13 points, Natalie Neilsen 11 and Jaden Harris 10 for Akron-Westfield (9-8)
Emma Galles scored 10 points to lead the Hawks (2-14).
NEWELL-FONDA 64, EMMETSBURG 27: Recent Morningside basketball signee Olivia Larsen scored 20 points to lead No. 1 (Class 1A) Newell-Fonda to a Twin Lakes Conference girls basketball win over the E-Hawks Tuesday in Newell.Newell-Fonda improved to 16-0 overall and 8-0 in conference play.
CHEROKEE 82, STORM LAKE 23: Kassidy Pingel and JeMae Nichols scored 19 points apiece to lead No. 4 Cherokee (Class 2A) to a Lakes Conference girlsbasketball win over the Tornadoes in a game played in Cherokee Tuesday.
Pingel topped 1,000 points during the game. Payton Slaughter also added 18 points for the Braves (16-1). Skyler Kohl had nine points to pace Storm Lake (3-13).
OKOBOJI 49, MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 47: Kallyn Stumbo scored 18 points to help the Pioneers fend off the Dutch in an overtime girls basketball game played in Orange City Tuesday.
Magan Christopherson also had 11 points for the Pioneers (14-2). Jazlin DeHaan had 17 points and Jadeyn Schutt 10 for the Dutch (9-7).
SOUTH O’BRIEN 74, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 30: South O’Brien topped Trinity Christian 74-30 in action Tuesday at Hull.
Hannah Dau tossed in 24 points while Megan Waterman added 12 for South O’Brien, which raised its record to 11-5. Trinity Christian (1-13) was paced by Hannah Baker with nine points.
SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 52, HOMER 40: Riley Doenhoefer scored 18 points to lead the Eagles to a non-conference girls basketball win in a game played in Sioux City Tuesday.
Cassie Jones also scored 13 points for Siouxland Christian (8-10). Hannah Harris scored 20 points to lead Homer.