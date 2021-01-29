PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Westwood, Kingsley-Pierson advance to conference semifinals

SLOAN, Iowa — The Westwood High School girls basketball team on Friday advanced to the Western Valley Conference tournament semifinals with a 42-33 win over West Monona.
The Rebels led 17-11 at the half.
Addy Johnson had 15 points and 16 rebounds to lead Westwood.
Jordan Collison led the Spartans with 10 points. Mallory McCall scored eight points.
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 68, MVAOCOU 31: The Panthers got a game-high 19 points from Delaney Iseminger and downed the Rams in a first-round game of the Western Valley Conference girls basketball tournament Friday in Kingsley.
Brooklyn Beery also had 13 points and McKenzie Goodwin 11 for K-P (18-0). Ashlyn Blake had nine points to lead MVAOCOU (5-13). The Panthers will host 14-3 Westwood on Tuesday in the second-round of the WVC tournament.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 58, SHENANDOAH 21: Paige Anderson led a trio of double-digit scorers with 17 points as the Monarchs rolled to a Hawkeye 10 Conference girls basketball win in Shenandoah Friday.
Ellie Magunson also had 15 points and Hannah Neemann 13 points for the Monarchs (13-2 overall and 6-2 in conference).
MMCRU 71, HINTON 40: The Royals led at halftime 38-22 at halftime.
Emily Dreckman led MMCRU with 18 points while Jaylen Bork had 14. Taylor Harpenau and Ellie Hilbrands both scored 12.
The top two scorers for the Blackhawks were Bella Badar with 10 points and Aubree Lake with 10.
REMSEN ST.MARY'S 63, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 35: Claire Schroeder scored 17 points and Sydney Schroeder added 15 to lead the Hawks to a War Eagle Conference girls basketball win in Remsen Friday.
Anna Postma had 14 to lead the Tigers (3-15). St. Mary's improved to 12-5.
UNITY CHRISTIAN 63, HARTLEY-MELVIN-SANBORN 20: Gracie Schoonhoven scored 14 points to lead the Knights to a War Eagle Conference girls basketball win in Orange City Friday.
Janie Schoonhoven also had 13 points while Tyra Schuiteman and Jenna Bouma each added 10 points for Unity Christian.