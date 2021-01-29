PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Westwood, Kingsley-Pierson advance to conference semifinals

SLOAN, Iowa — The Westwood High School girls basketball team on Friday advanced to the Western Valley Conference tournament semifinals with a 42-33 win over West Monona.

The Rebels led 17-11 at the half.

Addy Johnson had 15 points and 16 rebounds to lead Westwood.

Jordan Collison led the Spartans with 10 points. Mallory McCall scored eight points.

KINGSLEY-PIERSON 68, MVAOCOU 31: The Panthers got a game-high 19 points from Delaney Iseminger and downed the Rams in a first-round game of the Western Valley Conference girls basketball tournament Friday in Kingsley.

Brooklyn Beery also had 13 points and McKenzie Goodwin 11 for K-P (18-0). Ashlyn Blake had nine points to lead MVAOCOU (5-13). The Panthers will host 14-3 Westwood on Tuesday in the second-round of the WVC tournament.

DENISON-SCHLESWIG 58, SHENANDOAH 21: Paige Anderson led a trio of double-digit scorers with 17 points as the Monarchs rolled to a Hawkeye 10 Conference girls basketball win in Shenandoah Friday.

Ellie Magunson also had 15 points and Hannah Neemann 13 points for the Monarchs (13-2 overall and 6-2 in conference).