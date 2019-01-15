NORTH SIOUX CITY - Maddie Paulsen scored 24 points and Sally Gallagher 18 to lead Woodbury Central to a 61-50 win over Dakota Valley in a non-conference girls basketball game played in here Tuesday.
Paulsen and Gallagher each made three 3-point shots and Paulsen also grabbed seven rebounds. Woodbury Central led 32-19 at the end of the first half.
Dakota Valley went on 7-0 run to start second half and pulled within two points before Woodbury Central ended the third quarter with an 11-0 run of its own. The Panthers are 3-6 and the Wildcats 14-3.
Rylee Rosenquist had 14 points and Morgan Tritz 10 to lead Dakota Valley.