MOVILLE, Iowa -- In a battle of two teams with double-digit wins, the game between Woodbury Central and Le Mars Gehlen Catholic was only a one-point contest at halftime.
Woodbury Central had the one-point advantage and pulled away in the third quarter. The Wildcats outscored Gehlen Catholic 19-5 in the third quarter to go ahead by double-digits and Woodbury Central snapped a two-game losing streak with 56-38 victory on Monday.
Woodbury Central improved to 13-3 with the win and Gehlen Catholic fell to 10-6 in the non-conference contest
Maddie Paulsen led Woodbury Central with 11 points, Camrin Baird had nine points and Autumn Weaver added eight points.
Lauren Heying led Gehlen Catholic with 11 points and Sydney Livermore scored eight points.
SHELDON 58, SOUTH O'BRIEN 46: Sheldon picked up its third win in its last four games as the Orabs upset South O'Brien 58-46 on Monday.
Sheldon improved to 5-9 with the victory. Cassidy Bart lead three Orabs in double-figures with 15 points, Emily Meyer had 13 points and Brooklyn Grady added 11 points.
South O'Brien fell to 9-5 on the season. The Wolverines shot only 28 percent from the field, 27 percent from behind the arc and 64 percent from the free throw line. Kaylee Jacobs led the Wolverines with 24 points and Hannah Dau had 13 points.
WEST MONONA 49, LOGAN-MAGNOLIA 45: West Monona won its third straight game as the Spartans got past Logan-Magnolia 49-45 on Monday.
Macie McCall led West Monona, which improved to 13-2 with the win, with 12 points and Jordan Collison had 11 points.
West Monona snapped Logan-Magnolia's three-game winning streak as L-M fell to 6-6 with the loss. Kylie Morrison had 18 points in the loss and Violet Lapke had 12 points.
REMSEN ST. MARY'S 49, RIVER VALLEY 39: Remsen St. Mary's picked up its first win of the season, beating River Valley 49-39. The Hawks are now 1-12 on the season and River Valley falls to 1-11.
Sydney Schroeder led Remsen St. Mary's with 15 points and Lexi Harpenau and Emma Galles each scored nine points. Remsen St. Mary's led 27-20 at halftime.
For River Valley, Sydney Zahnley had 15 points and Brittany Meyer scored 10 points.