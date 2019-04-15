SIOUX CITY – The Bishop Heelan High School girls soccer team admitted it had a case of the Mondays, but found a way to overcome its slow start.
The Crusaders (3-2) scored two late goals to upend Council Bluffs St. Albert 3-2 in a non-conference soccer match at Memorial Field.
Katelyn Stanley scored the game-winning goal with 11 minutes, 31 seconds remaining. That goal was Stanley’s first of the season, and it came at a big point in the match.
Crusaders junior Katie Cooke tried to take a shot, but the ball ricocheted back to Stanley’s feet and Stanley chipped the ball in from inside the box.
“I just turned and nobody was on me, and I shot it,” Stanley said. “I just was happy that we were up and it was just exciting. We didn’t have to push into overtime, and it was great.”
Crusaders senior Ashley Aesoph tied the game in the 66th minute with a fast, top-shelf goal from about 25 yards out that went past Saintes Veronica Svajgl.
Aesoph says she doesn’t remember how she scored the goal, which was her third of the season.
“I thought it was going to go out-of-bounds, but I think it got us moving again and got our hopes up,” Aesoph said.
Crusaders coach Clark Charlestin noticed that the team looked sluggish when it came out for warmups, and had a notion that it would carry over into the first half.
He knew that the team could overcome it, but wasn’t sure when it would happen. The Saintes put up their first goal in the 24th minute from sophomore Makenna Shepard, and Shepard scored again on a kick in the 34th minute that looked much like Aesoph’s goal.
The Crusaders trailed 2-1 at halftime, and their first-half goal was on a penalty kick in the 31st minute made by sophomore forward Ellie Gengler. Gengler was tripped by Saintes senior Emily Recher, and she received a yellow card for the foul.
“Despite the score, I think we were very happy how we were as a team,” Charlestin said. “I liked how they were talking (at halftime). It wasn’t slow and lethargic in the locker room.”
The two second-half goals gave the Crusaders the win, but Charlestin credits Brooklyn Froelich’s tackle early in the second half as the turning point.
Froelich went for a 50-50 ball with St. Albert senior Teagan Blackburn, and Froelich got the ball.
“Once Brooklyn went head-to-head with her, one of our best players against one of their best players, that sent a message,” Charlestin said. “Once Brooklyn won that tackle, everyone kind of bought in.
“We still have things we need to work on,” Charlestin added. “We have people that’s cutting inside of the final third and people getting cheap shots. That’s the good things, we can fix those things.”
Heelan had seven shots on goal, three corner kicks and three saves from goalkeeper Mary Kate Fitzsimmons.
The Crusaders have a week off, and their next game is next Tuesday at Sheldon High School.