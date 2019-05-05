SPENCER, Iowa -- Alta-Aurelia's Annika Patton won the medalist honors by 14 strokes on Saturday at the Spencer Invite.
Patton, who won the Class 2A state title two years ago, shot a 75 to claim top honors. Emmetsburg's Gretchen Hofstad finished in second with an 89.
Emmetsburg won the team title with a 388.
Spencer's Brenna Nelson finished in sixth place with a 97 and Riley Pohar was seventh with a 100.
Spirit Lake finished in fourth place with a 462. Emmaline Hughes led Spirit Lake with a 104. Denison-Schleswig shot a 492. Jamie Jepsen led the Monarchs with a 105.