Class 1A
Westwood had its best day of the season at the right time as the Rebels put together the best score of any team at the district golf meet.
Westwood shot a 308 as a team to advance to the state golf meet.
Westwood junior Sam Miller also tied for the best round out of anyone in 1A at districts. Miller shot a 73 to lead the Rebels. The only other 73 in districts was shot by Bishop Garrigan's Andrew Arndorfer.
Jaxon Lutt came in as Westwood's No. 2 golfer as he fired a 76 for the Rebels and Carter Copple gave the Rebels three golfers under 80 with a 78. Andrew Johnson rounded out the scoring with an 81. Eddie Dandurand added an 88 and Jacob Leonard shot a 93.
Harris-Lake Park put together another solid round and won its district meet with a 324 to advance to state. It was the second-lowest team score at districts.
Lucas Gunderson led the Wolves with a 77. Adrian Martin and Isaac Ihnen each shot an 81 and Braydan Perkins added an 85 to round out the top-four scoring. Brody Sohn shot a 92 and Jaxson Heikens had a 95.
Newell-Fonda finished in second place at its district with a 335 to qualify for state. Hogan Henrich led the Mustangs with a 76 and Bryce Coppock shot an 80. R.J. Rojas shot an 89 and Izak Baron added the fourth score with a 90. Jake DeMey added a 93.
The Class 1A state meet starts on Thursday at Westwood Golf Course in Newton.
Class 3A
Spencer continued its stellar season and put together the second-best team score at districts. The Tigers finished with a team-score of 306 and had four golfers finish under 80.
It was a well-rounded effort for the Tigers as Ezra Meyer and Chase Hough each carded a 76 to lead Spencer. Connor Moret and Colin Slattery were right behind those two as each of them shot a 77. All four are seniors. Jagaar Halverson added an 82 and Michael Storey shot an 84.
Nevada had the lowest team score with a 301.
Spirit Lake advanced to state after finishing behind Spencer at their district meet. Spirit Lake shot a 326 as a team.
Jackson Laven led the Indians after firing a 75. Mason Weeks and Cameron Dau followed as both of them shot an 82. Ian Brandt rounded out the scoring with an 87. Isaac Early shot a 92 and Josh Jackson added a 98.
MOC-Floyd Valley had two individuals advance to the state meet. Justin Schipper shot a 75 to qualify and Kyle Christy fired a 78 to advance to state.
The Class 3A state meet starts on Thursday at Lakeside Golf Course in Fort Dodge.
Class 2A
Sioux Center shot a 334 at districts to win its meet and earn a spot at the state meet. The Warriors shot a 334 to advance.
Freddy Bullock led Sioux Center with a 78. Austin Faber and Wileam Cam each carded an 84 and Jackson Stander and Marshall Schuiteman each carded an 86. Trey Peterson added a 98.
Boyden-Hull's Drew Van Roekel qualified as an individual after shooting a 76 and Okoboji's Jamison Helmers qualified after shooting an 81.
The Class 2A state meet starts on Thursday at the American Legion Memorial Golf Course in Marshalltown.