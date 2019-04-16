SIOUX CITY -- The Bishop Heelan girls golf team won five-team event with some other Sioux City schools on Monday.
Heelan won the 18-hole event at Sun Valley Golf Course with a 358, 15 strokes better than second place.
North finished in tie for second place with East as both schools shot a 373. North's Avery Beller was the medalist after shooting an 81.
East's Amanda Debates and Brooke Wilmesherr each shot an 83. Debates was the runner-up based on a tiebreaker and Wilmesherr was third.
East's Whitney Lester tied with West's Hannah VanKirk for fourth place as both shot an 87.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton finished in fourth place with a 426 and West shot a 457.
All five schools are in action on Wednesday at an Invite in Brunsville with Le Mars.
Woodbury Central girls edge MVAOCOU
CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa -- Woodbury Central won its third Western Valley Conference meet of the season on Monday, this time shooting a 195 to defeat MVAOCOU by three strokes.
Woodbury Central's Sally Gallagher has won all of the WVC individual titles this season and she shot a 41. Sidnie Graff followed with a 47 and Hanna Stratton shot a 50.
MaKenzie Smith led MVAOCOU with a 47, Avery Ehlers shot a 49, Cadence Koenigs shot a 50 and Teja TenEyck shot a 52.
Kingsley-Pierson's Delaney Iseminger was the runner-up with a 44 as she led the Panthers to a third-place finish with a 205. Ali Orzechowski shot a 52 and Emilee Beekman shot a 53.
Westwood shot a 211. Cali Schelm and Madison Holst each shot a 52, Makenna Harding shot a 53 and Emma Sook shot a 54.
OABCIG's Kelsey Dausel shot a 52 and Carly Murphy 54. Ridge View's Kennedy Mason shot a 48 and Viv Leonard shot a 54.
River Valley's Megan Carstens shot a 52. West Monona's shot a 54.
Hinton boys beat MMCRU
HINTON, Iowa -- The Hinton boys shot a 167 to win Tuesday's dual against MMCRU by 30 strokes.
Hinton's Braden Vonk was the medalist with a 39 and Blake Beller was the runner-up with a 41. Andrew Hessa added a 42 and Turner Schmitt shot a 45.
Ethan Riedemann led MMCRU with a 45 and Cade Pepper shot a 48.
Elk Point-Jefferson wins dual with DV
ELK POINT, S.D. -- Elk Point-Jefferson finished with a 212, 20 strokes better than Dakota Valley to win Tuesday's dual.
EP-J's Aubrie Frankin and Sydney Bousquet both had the low score on the day as both shot a 51. Emily Henze was third with a 53.
Dakota Valley's Riley Meyer led Dakota Valley with a 55 and Baily Sample followed with a 56.