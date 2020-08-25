PREP GOLF: Brett Sitzmann leads Heelan to win at Sun Valley

SIOUX CITY — The Bishop Heelan High School boys team shot a cumulative team score of 306 Tuesday to beat North 306-342 at Sun Valley Golf Course.
Crusaders senior Brett Sitzmann scored an 18-hole score of 75 to become the medalist.
Sitzmann shot a 39 on the front nine, then ended up carding 36 on the final nine holes. He ended out the round with a birdie and two pars.
Drew Determan was the runner-up, as the Heelan senior scored a 76. Determan entered a 36 on the front nine.
AJ Johnson led the Stars with 78, followed by Blake Maas with 86.
