 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP GOLF: Dakota Valley 5th at Dell Rapids Invite
View Comments
PREP GOLF

PREP GOLF: Dakota Valley 5th at Dell Rapids Invite

{{featured_button_text}}

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. -- The Dakota Valley boys' golf team finished in fifth place at the Dell Rapids Invite on Monday. Vermillion claimed the team title with a 321.

Dakota Valley finished with a 341 to finish in fifth place.

Paul Bruns finished in a tie for ninth place with an 80 and Isaac Bruns with tied for 13th with an 82. Eighth-grader Logan Collette shot an 89.

"The team exceeded expecations in this event and has plenty of room for improvement," Dakota Valley coach Rodd Slater said.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News