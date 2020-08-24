PREP GOLF: Dakota Valley 5th at Dell Rapids Invite

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. -- The Dakota Valley boys' golf team finished in fifth place at the Dell Rapids Invite on Monday. Vermillion claimed the team title with a 321.
Dakota Valley finished with a 341 to finish in fifth place.
Paul Bruns finished in a tie for ninth place with an 80 and Isaac Bruns with tied for 13th with an 82. Eighth-grader Logan Collette shot an 89.
"The team exceeded expecations in this event and has plenty of room for improvement," Dakota Valley coach Rodd Slater said.
