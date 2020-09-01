PREP GOLF: Dakota Valley's Paul Bruns shoots 1-over to win at Sioux Falls Christian

HARRISBURG, S.D. — Paul Bruns of Dakota Valley earned medalist honors with a one-over par round at the Sioux Falls Christian Invitational at Spring Creek Golf Course on Tuesday.
Bruns shot a 1-over par round of 73 in 18 holes. while Isaac Bruns (81), Ben Niemeyer (88) and Dylan Lukken (92) rounded out the Dakota Valley scoring.
The Panthers were third in the team scoring with a 334 strokes, 11 behind winner Lennox.
