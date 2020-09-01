 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP GOLF: Dakota Valley's Paul Bruns shoots 1-over to win at Sioux Falls Christian
View Comments
PREP GOLF

PREP GOLF: Dakota Valley's Paul Bruns shoots 1-over to win at Sioux Falls Christian

{{featured_button_text}}
Paul Bruns

Bruns

HARRISBURG, S.D. — Paul Bruns of Dakota Valley earned medalist honors with a one-over par round at the Sioux Falls Christian Invitational at Spring Creek Golf Course on Tuesday.

Bruns shot a 1-over par round of 73 in 18 holes. while Isaac Bruns (81), Ben Niemeyer (88) and Dylan Lukken (92) rounded out the Dakota Valley scoring.

The Panthers were third in the team scoring with a 334 strokes, 11 behind winner Lennox. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Chad Moseman takes over at Bishop Heelan
High School

Chad Moseman takes over at Bishop Heelan

Moseman moved up from an assistant coach position following the 2019 season, a challenging one for the Crusaders, who finished 2-7. "We hope this year we can get (the breaks) to swing in our direction and work to that end," Moseman said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News