PREP GOLF: Dakota Valley's Paul Bruns shoots a 67, wins medalist honors

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DAKOTA DUNES — It may have been his first round of the season, but Dakota Valley High School senior Paul Bruns put up a consistent round on Wednesday during the Dakota Valley Invite at Two Rivers Golf Course.

Bruns shot a 34 on the front nine and then shot 33 on the back nine, giving him a 3-under 67, seven strokes better than second place. That score easily earned Bruns the medalist honors at the Invite.

Lennox won the Dakota Valley Invite with a 323 team score. Dakota Valley and Vermillion each tied for second with scores of 329.

After Bruns, eighth-grader Logan Collette finished with the No. 2 score for the Panthers with an 82, which put him in eighth place overall. He shot a 41 on both the front and back nines. Hudson TenNapel shot an 89 and Isaac Bruns shot a 91.

Vermillion was led by T.J. Tracy, who finished in third place overall with a five-over 75. Carter Hansen followed with an 84 for the Tanagers and Willis Robertson and Ben Burbach each shot an 85.

Elk Point-Jefferson's Nathan Buengert shot a 76 to finish in fourth place. He shot a 35 on the back nine. Elk Point-Jefferson finished in seventh place as Landon Geary and Devon Schmidt each shot an 88.

Beresford finished in sixth with a 382. The Watchdogs were led by Derek Maas, who shot an 84.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0