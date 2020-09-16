PREP GOLF: Dakota Valley's Paul Bruns wins Vermillion Invite

VERMILLION, S.D. -- Dakota Valley's Paul Bruns navigated the tough Bluffs Golf Course well in Vermillion as the Panther senior finished with a score of a three-over-par 75 to win the Vermillion Invite on Wednesday.
Bruns' score was one shot better than Lennox's Dalton Plucker, who finsihed with a 76.
Bruns had a great start as he had a par on eight of the nine holes and he birdied hole No. 2, which was a par 5. His first bogey didn't come untilk hole No. 13. He had two bogeys on the back nine along with a double bogey. He had a par on six of the nine holes on the back-nine for his 75.
Vermillion won the team title with a 38-over-par. Dakota Valley finished in sixth place with a 63-over-par.
Isaac Bruns was the No. 2-golfer for the Panthers as he finished with a 13-over-par 85. He birdies hole No. 6 and hole No. 15.
Ben Niemeyer shot a 23-over-par 95 and Logan Collette rounded out the scoring with a 24-over-par 96.
"This was a great learning experience for the entire team," Dakota Valley coach Rodd Slater said. "There's no way to prepare a team better than by playing a great couse in tough conditions. They don't know it yet but they improved despite some disappointing personal scores."
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!