PREP GOLF: Dakota Valley's Paul Bruns wins Vermillion Invite

VERMILLION, S.D. -- Dakota Valley's Paul Bruns navigated the tough Bluffs Golf Course well in Vermillion as the Panther senior finished with a score of a three-over-par 75 to win the Vermillion Invite on Wednesday.

Bruns' score was one shot better than Lennox's Dalton Plucker, who finsihed with a 76.

Bruns had a great start as he had a par on eight of the nine holes and he birdied hole No. 2, which was a par 5. His first bogey didn't come untilk hole No. 13. He had two bogeys on the back nine along with a double bogey. He had a par on six of the nine holes on the back-nine for his 75.

Vermillion won the team title with a 38-over-par. Dakota Valley finished in sixth place with a 63-over-par.

Isaac Bruns was the No. 2-golfer for the Panthers as he finished with a 13-over-par 85. He birdies hole No. 6 and hole No. 15.

Ben Niemeyer shot a 23-over-par 95 and Logan Collette rounded out the scoring with a 24-over-par 96.

"This was a great learning experience for the entire team," Dakota Valley coach Rodd Slater said. "There's no way to prepare a team better than by playing a great couse in tough conditions. They don't know it yet but they improved despite some disappointing personal scores."

