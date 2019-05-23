NEWTON, Iowa -- The Harris-Lake Park boys golf team finds itself in almost exactly the same position as last season at the Class 1A state championship.
Last season after the first round of the state championship, the Wolves had a three-stroke lead. But on the second day, Grundy Center charged past Harris-Lake Park to claim the 1A title.
After the first day at Westwood Golf Course on Thursday, Harris-Lake Park is in the same position. A 322 - 38-over par - gives the Wolves a three-stroke lead going into Friday's final round.
The team Harris-Lake Park leads by three strokes - defending champion Grundy Center. Bishop Garrigan is 22 strokes back in third place, Westwood is in fourth place at 29 strokes back with a 351 and Newell-Fonda is 34 strokes back with a 356.
Harris-Lake Park was paired with Grundy Center on Thursday and the two will be paired together on Friday.
"We've kind of addressed it that you get to play with the champs. The kids are up for the challenge," Harris-Lake Park Tyler Vaudt said. "They are excited for it. They got to play with them today and got to see how their shots matched up. We knew it was going to be close with Grundy coming into it. Last year the kids learned a lot."
Vaudt said this year's team is different from last season. The second-place finish continued a trend for the team - second place at conference, sectionals, districts and then state.
This season, the Wolves are finishing in first-place more often, a trend Vaudt hopes to continue on Friday.
"This year has been a reversal. The kids are more ready for it and built for it now," Vaudt said. "They learned from last season and it was a good thing to experience."
There is a chance Friday's round could be washed out. There is rain in the forecast.
Harris-Lake Park was led by sophomore Lucas Gunderson, who shot a first-round 74, putting him three-over par and two strokes behind Edgewood-Colesburg's Ethan Streicher.
After a tough start, HLP's Isaach Ihnen is in eighth-place with an eight-over par 79. Adrian Martin shot an 11-over par 82. Jaxon Heikens shot an 87, Braydan Perkins shot an 89 and Brody Shon shot a 95.
"Lucas played great as expected. He finds a way to make par or bogey. Isaac really fought back. His first two holes, he struggled and we talked and he settled down. He got a birdie on the last hole to get the 79," Vaudt said. "Adrian fought. He didn't have his swing but he will come back with a score in the 70's. I talked to our four through six and we need them to get down below the 80's like they are capable, then we will see where we stand."
Westwood's Sam Miller is in third place with a four-over par 75 and Newell-Fonda's Hogan Henrich is tied for fourth with a six-over par 77.
Westwood's Carter Copple finished with an 86 and Andrew Johnson shot a 92. Jaxon Lutt added a 98 and Eddie Dandurand shot a 99.
Newell-Fonda's Damon Bartek shot a 90 and Bryce Coppock shot a 92. Izak Baron shot a 97, Jake Demey shot a 99 and R.J. Rojas carded a 100.
In Class 3A, Spirit Lake is in second place as a team with a 303. Spencer is in third with a 307. Nevada leads with 300.
Spencer's Ezra Meyer is tied for fourth place with a one-over par 73. West Delaware's Brandon Larsen leads with a three-under par 69.
Ian Brandt, Jackson Laven and Mason Weeks all lead Spirit Lake after all three shot a three-over par 75. Cameron Dau added a 78. Josh Jackson shot an 89 and Isaac Early carded a 94.
For Spencer, Jagaar Halverson finished with five-over par 77 and Michae Storey had a six-over par 78. Colin Slattery was one stroke behind with a 79. Chase Hough added an 83 and Connor Moret shot an 86.
In 2A, Sioux Center is in seventh place with a 335. Des Moines Christian leads with a 304.
Sioux Center's Freddy Bullock is tied for eighth place with an eight-over par with a 77. Panorama's Kolby Shackelford leads with an even par 69.
Also for Sioux Center, Austin Faber shot an 84, Jackson Stander carded an 86 and Marshall Schuiteman shot an 88. Trey Peterson shot a 93 and Willeam Cam shot a 96.
S.D. Girls Region tournament
VERMILLION -- West Central won the Class A regional girls golf tournament at the Bluffs on Thursday with a 355.
Vermillion finished in third place with a 380, Elk Point-Jefferson was fifth with a 416 and Dakota Valley was seventh with a 475.
Vermillion's Alex Carr finished in second place as an individual with a 76 and qualified for state as did teammate Kensie Mulheron and Mackenzie Brady, who each shot a 99. Megan Brady shot a 106 to qualify for state.
EP-J's Aubrie Franken qualified for state with a 99 as did Emily Henze shot a 101. Also qualifying for EP-J were Sydney Bousquet (106), Sophia Johnson (110) and Bailey Berghult (110).
Dakota Valley's Ryley Meyer qualified for state with a 103.