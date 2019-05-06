SIOUX CENTER — Harris-Lake Park High School junior Adrian Martin claimed the War Eagle Conference medalist honor on Monday.
The Wolves golfer carded an 18-hole score of 76 at The Ridge in Sioux Center.
Martin recorded 13 pars in the round, and that included getting pars on hole Nos. 12-17.
Wolves teammates Isaac Ihnen and Lucas Gunderson finished behind Martin by shooting a 78.
Gunderson had four birdies, and Ihnen had three.
Rounding out the top five were West Sioux's Kory Van Oort (79) and Unity Christian's Kolin Kroeze with an 81.
The Wolves won the team title with a collective score of 316, and Hinton was the runner-up at 346.
Unity Christian was third at 348.
Dakota Valley gets ninth
HARTFORD, S.D. — The Dakota Valley girls golf team finished ninth on Monday with a team score of 469 at the West Central Invite.
Dakota Valley was led by Bailey Sample with a 18 hole score of 114 followed by Ryley Meyer and Kieran Meyer with scores of 115. Kyli Vaske and Lexi Squire rounded out the team with scores of 125 and 137.
D-S gets 10th at H-10
CLARINDA, Iowa — The Denison-Schleswig girls golf team finished in 10th place Monday at the Hawkeye 10 tournament at the Clarinda Country Club.
The Monarchs' team score was 454, but the team champion was Creston with 352.
The Monarchs' top golfer was Jamie Jepson with an 18-hole score of 106. Tessa Petersen had a 111.
The meet medalist was Creston's Rylie Driskell (78) and the runner-up was Atlantic's Baylee Newell, who ended up with an 81.