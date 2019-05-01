CARROLL, Iowa — The Bishop Heelan High School boys golf team needed every stroke on Wednesday to win.
The Crusaders took the team title at Carroll Country Club in the CYO Tournament, as they shot a 317. That was one stroke better than runner-up Carroll Kuemper.
Heelan plays its season in the fall, but the entire field comprised of parochial schools.
Crusaders junior Jackson Thompson was the individual medalist with an 18-hole score of 69. Tommy Schlitz was second with a 77.
In the girls tournament, Heelan finished fifth with a 465, and its top golfer was Brooke Wilmesherr with a 105.
The team champion was Kuemper (397) and the individual medalist was Katie Schweers (84) from Kuemper.