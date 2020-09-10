PREP GOLF: Heelan wins triangular, SBL's Warren takes medalist

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY — The Bishop Heelan High School boys golf team beat Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Council Bluffs Jefferson on Thursday at Whispering Creek.

The Crusaders shot a collective team score of 338, edging SB-L (363) and Lincoln (558).

However, Warriors junior Schuyler Warren took the individual medalist title among the triangular, as he had an 18-hole score of 78.

Warren was consistent with his round, carding 39 on the front nine and back nine. He carded a 2 on hole No. 13.

Warren's first five holes were a "4."

Heelan's Brayden Michalak led the Crusaders. Michalak shot 41 on the front nine and 40 on the back en route to 81.

Mason Streeter of Heelan was third (85) and Shane Sanderson was fourth with an 86.

SB-L's Henry Eckhoff was fifth with an 87.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0