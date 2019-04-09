HINTON, Iowa -- Andrew Hessa lead Hinton past Westwood 160-175 Tuesday in a non-conference dual at Hinton Deer-Run Golf Course.
Hessa took second in the dual with a nine-hole score of 38, fellow Blackhawk Tate Kounkel took third and scored 39, Blake Bellar took fourth and had 41, Braden Vonk took fifth and Turner Schmitt took sixth both ended with a score of 42.
The top golfer for the Rebels and for the dual was Sam Miller with a score of 34, his teammate Carter Copple had a 42 and finished in seventh.
South O'Brien 195, Hinton 215
PRIMGHAR, Iowa -- The South O'Brien girls won a dual with Hinton, 195 to 215, on Monday.
South O'Brien's Rachel Sohn was the medalist with a 46. Teammate Shara Walin was the runner-up with a 47 and Kaely Einck shot a 49.
Hinton was led by Hannah Vondrak as she shot a 50. Claire Kipp added a 51.
Boyer Valley 208, IKM-Manning 221, Denison-Schleswig 247
Jamie Jepsen was the top scorer for the Monarchs Tuesday evenings dual at Dunlap Golf Course.
Boyer Valley's Abbie Miller was the top shooter of the meet with a score of 48 through nine holes, Hanna Mullen for IKM-Manning went home with the second best score with a 49 through nine holes.
Dension-Schleswig will play again Thursday at American Legion Country Club.
OABCIG 168, MVAOCOU 192, West Monona 240
IDA GROVE, Iowa — OABCIG took the top two individual spots Tuesday, as Austin Wardrip shot a 38 to take the medalist spot. Reed Godbersen was the runner-up with a 42.
Zach Craig led the Rams with a 45 and the Spartans' leader was Owen Collison (46).