KINGSLEY, Iowa -- Kingsley-Pierson had all six of its golfers shoot under 90 as the Panthers won the Class 1A sectional boys golf tournament at Brookside Golf Course with a 343. The Panthers advance to the district tournament on Thursday at Lakeside Golf Course in Fort Dodge.
Remsen St. Mary's finished as the runner-up with a 352 and MMCRU was third with a 381.
St. Mary's had the individual medalist as Spencer Schorg shot an 81 to earn top honors.
The Panthers had its four golfers all in the top-five and all six were in the top-10. Cale Schweitzberger led Kingsley-Pierson with an 85, which put him in a tie for second place. Kaden Schroeder, Nathan Keck and Matthew Riordan all shot an 86 to finish in a tie for fourth. Riley Iseminger added an 88 for eighth place and Kyler Krieg carded an 89 to finish in ninth place.
St. Mary's Will Galles also tied for fourth place with an 86. Xavier Galles added a 92 and Carter Schorg rounded out the score with a 93.
MMCRU's Ethan Riedeman finished in a tie for second place with an 85. Cade Pepper carded a 95 and Dean Jeaness shot a 99. Brennan Rolfes rounded out the scoring with a 102.
Storm Lake St. Mary's Mason Laven and River Valley's Ashton Lictenberg each shot a 90 to finish in a tie for 10th place.
WOODBURY CENTRAL ADVANCES: The Woodbury Central boys golf team won the Class 1A sectional at Meadows Country Club in Moville with a 349 to advance to district tournament on Thursday at Lakeside Golf Course in Fort Dodge.
Seth Even and Alex Clark led Woodbury Central. Even finished in third place with an 82 and Clark finished in fourth place with an 83.
Caleb Lubbers and Dallas Kluender each shot a 92 to round out the scoring for the Wildcats. Kaleb Bleil added a 97 and Seth Stamm shot 98.
WESTWOOD GOES ONTO DISTRICT: Westwood shot 336 as a team to finish as the runner-up at the Logan-Magnolia Class 1A sectional on Friday. That advances the Rebels to the district meet on Friday, May 10, at Crestwood Hills Golf Course in Anita.
Exira-EHK won the sectional with a 330 and had the medalist as Ev Carroll shot a 72.
While Westwood didn't have a golfer in the top four, the Rebels had a well-rounded effort. Sam Miller and Carter Copple each shot an 82. Jaxson Lutt was right behind them with an 83. Andrew Johnson rounded out the scoring with an 89. Eddie Dandurand added a 99 and Jacob Leonard shot a 107.
West Monona's Owen Collison shot an 87.