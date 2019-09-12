SIOUX CITY — The North High School boys golf team earned a team win Thursday in a triangular at Sun Valley Golf Course that included Le Mars and Council Bluffs Jefferson.
North won with a team score of 324, the Bulldogs second with 342 and the Yellowjackets were third with 401.
Le Mars' Trey Whidden won the medalist honor, as the Bulldogs senior shot an 18-hole score of 75.
North's Garrett McGrory was the runner-up with a 77, and Jefferson's Nathan Newton third with 79.
PANTHERS THIRD AT VERMILLION: Sioux Falls Christian finished in first place at 326 Thursday at Bluffs Golf Club in Vermillion.
Vermillion placed second with a score of 329, and Dakota Valley placed third, as it tallied a score of 331.
DV's Paul Bruns earned medalist honors with a 77. Vermillion's Willis Robertson and Panthers golfer Keaton Hensley shared second place with matching scores of 79.
Evan Monell had his best round of the season for the Panthers, as he scored a 90. Isaac Bruns had 85.
This was a good test for both the Panthers and Tanagers. The SDHSAA state tournament is in Vermillion next month.