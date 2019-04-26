IDA GROVE, Iowa -- The OABCIG boys golf team beat South Calhoun Calhoun in a deal on Friday after shooting a 174 compared to a 189 for SCC.
OABCIG's Landon Ray was the medalist after shooting a 40. Reed Godbersen and Kaden Ladwig each shot a 44. Austin Wardrip added a 46 and Jace Krayenhagen shot a 49.
EP-J GIRLS WIN TRIANGULAR: The Elk Point-Jefferson girls golf team won a triangular against Beresford and Dakota Valley on Friday. The Huskies shot a 194.
Dakota Valley shot a 221. Ryley Meyer led the Panthers with a 47 and Bailey Sample shot a 51. Meyer finished in fourth place and Sample finished in fifth place.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG GIRLS SWEPT: The Denison-Schleswig girls were swept in a triangular against Harlan and Clarinda.
Clarinda won both both duals with a 217. The Monarchs whot a 232. Kelsey Jorgensen led Denison-Schleswig with a 54.