PREP GOLF ROUNDUP: Bishop Heelan wins Le Mars quad

LE MARS, Iowa -- Bishop Heelan had one of its best scores of the season as the Crusaders shot a 313 to win Thursday's triangular in Le Mars on Thursday.

The Crusaders had four players shot under 80, led by Joe Adams' score of 77. He shot a 39 on the front nine and a 38 on the back nine.

Brayden Michalak followed with a followed one stroke behind with a 78 and Shane Sanderson and Mason Streeter each shot a 79. Brett Sitzmann had an 84 for the fifth score.

Le Mars shot a 349 and was led by Dylan Susemihl's 81. Isaac Tolzin had an 88 and Ben Hoss shot an 89.

Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln shot a 461.

West got an 89 from Sam Johnson.

DAKOTA VALLEY 3rd AT EP-J: The Dakota Valley boys golf team finished in third place at the Elk Point-Jefferson Match Play Invitational on Thursday.

Dakota Valley had five of eight players reach the finals with Paul Bruns winning the first flight.

Isaac Bruns finished in second place in the second flight, Logan Collette was second in the third flight, Ben Niemeyer was second in the fourth flight and Tyler Schutte was second in the eighth flight.

