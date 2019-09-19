SIOUX CITY -- East edged Sergeant Bluff-Luton at a triangular on Thursday.
The Black Raiders, which finished just behind the Warriors at the city tournament on Tuesday, shot 351 as SB-L shot a 355. North finished in third place with a 389.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Schulyer Warren was the individual champion with an 80.
Ethan Spier led East with an 83 and Noah Dickman was right behind him with an 84. Drake Anderson followed with a 91 and Aidan Westra was the final scorer for the Black Raiders with a 93.
Ashton Foister shot a 90 for the No. 2 score for SB-L. Peyton Hardie shot a 92 and Reid Cummings shot a 93.
Jackson Wynn shot an 87 for North.
HEELAN WINS AT LE MARS: Bishop Heelan won its triangular at Le Mars with a 310, about 20 strokes lower than the Crusaders shot on Tuesday at the city tournament.
Heelan's Jackson Thompson was the medalist after shooting a 69. Teammate Joe Adams was the runner-up with a 79. Drew Determan and Ethan Thompson each shot an 81. Brett Sitzmann added an 85 and Paul Brockhaus shot an 87.
Le Mars finished as the runner-up in the team standings.
DAKOTA VALLEY COMPETES AT EP-J MATCH PLAY: Dakota Valley scored 37 points at the Elk Point-Jefferson match play tournament as Sioux Falls Christian won the event with 78 points.
Tyler Cornelson led the Panthers with a third-place finish.
Elk-Point Jefferson scored 39 points and were led by Cade Fennel who also had a third-place finish.