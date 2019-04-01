HOLSTEIN, Iowa -- Kingsley-Pierson's top four golfers shot at least 45 and the Panthers won the Western Valley Conference meet on Monday with a 168.
Westwood's Sam Miller shot a 38 and was the individual medalist. OA-BCIG's Landon Ray was the runner-up with a 40.
Kaden Schroeder, Cale Schweitzberger and Kyler Krieg all shot a 41 to help lead Kingsley-Pierson. Matthew Riordan followed with a 45. Riley Iseminger added a 46 and Nathan Keck had a 53.
OA-BCIG finished as the team runner-up with a 173. After Ray, Reed Godbersen shot a 42 and Ahren VanDusen shot a 43.
Westwood shot a 175. After miller, Carter Copple shot a 42. Woodbury Central shot a 170. Alex Clark led the Wildcats with a 42 and Seth Even shot a 44.
Ridge View finished in fifth with a 198 and Caleb Kistenmacher shot a 46. Dylan Huston shot a 48 for MVAOCOU and Blake Morgan shot a 50 for Lawton-Bronson.
Ashton Lichtenberg shot a 50 for River Valley. West Monona's Owen Collison shot a 48.
Hinton boys defeat A-W
HINTON, Iowa -- The Hinton boys picked up a dual win on Monday at Deer Run Golf Course, defeated Akron-Westfield 176 to 206.
Andrew Hessa and Blake Beller led Hinton as each one shot a 43. Turner Schmitt, Justin Kirwan, Braden Vonk and Tate Kounkel each shot a 45 for Hinton.
For A-W, Carson James shot a 50 and Spencer Olson and Logan Smith each shot a 51.
Akron-Westfield wins dual
HINTON, Iowa -- The Akron-Westfield girls won a road dual with Hinton on Monday, shooting 197 to Hinton's 206 at Deer Run Golf Course.
Brooke Koele was the runner-up and led A-W with a 45. Autumn Bundy was third and shot a 47. Alayna Mulinix shot a 51 and Kayla Johnson shot a 54.
Hinton's Hannah Vondrak was the medalist after shooting a 44. Claire Kipp finished in fourth place after winning the tie-breaker. She shot a 51. Lizzy Nohr shot a 54.
Remsen St. Mary's wins season-opener
REMSEN, Iowa -- The Remsen St. Mary's girls won it season-opener, defeating Gehlen Catholic 219 to 231 on Monday at Remsen Golf Course.
RSM's Tori Galles was the medalist after shooting a 47 and teammate Sidney Tritz was the runner-up with a 49. Kelsey Behrens shot a 59 and Brooklyn Frederes shot a 64.
For Gehlen Catholic, Kaitelyn Willet shot a 57.