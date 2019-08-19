LE MARS, Iowa -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton had a good start to the season as the Warriors shot below their 18-hole average from last year in a 337 to 377 victory over Le Mars on Monday.
Last season Sergeant Bluff-Luton, which didn't graduate anyone, averaged a 349.67 in six 18-hole matches.
Schuyler Warren, a sophomore, led the Warriors and was the medalist with a 78. Le Mars senior Trey Whidden was the runner-up with an 83.
Jacob Massey shot an 85 and Ashton Foister and Easton Plantenberg each shot an 87 to round out the scoring for the Warriors.
For Le Mars, Spencer Mackey shot an 87, Cam Daggett finished with a 98 and Brody Vanderloo shot a 109.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton is at a quad at Whispering Creek, hosted by Bishop Heelan, on Wednesday.
Dakota Valley boys finish second
HARTFORD, S.D. -- Dakota Valley finished three strokes off the lead in the season-opener at the West Central Early Bird Invitational on Monday.
Dakota Valley shot a 342 as a team, finishing right behind Sioux Falls Christian, which shot a 339.
Vermillion finished in third place with a 360, Beresford was ninth with a 389 and Elk Point-Jefferson finished in 11th with a 400.
Madison's Braden Eimers was the medalist with a 75.
Dakota Valley senior Keaton Hensley was the Panthers top finisher as he shot an 80. Paul Bruns was eighth with an 84. Issac Bruns shot an 88 for 15th and Jordan Smith rounded out the scoring with a 90.
Vermillion's Hunter Lavin finished in a tie with Paul Bruns with an 84. Willis Robertson was 13th with an 86 and Carter Mart and T.J. Tracy each shot a 90.
Beresford's Payton Borah also tied with Paul Bruns and Lavin with an 84. Derek Mass shot a 91 and Hayden Wilson shot a 98.
EP-J's Nathan Buenger finished 17th with an 89 and Cade Fennel shot a 96.
Dakota Valley hosts a tournament at Two Rivers Golf Club on Wednesday.