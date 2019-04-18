MOVILLE, Iowa -- The Woodbury Central girls' golf team shot under 200 to win its own meet on Thursday.
Woodbury Central shot a 199. MVAOCOU and Westwood each shot a 215 and Kingsley-Pierson shot a 216.
Woodbury Central's Sally Gallagher was the medalist with a 43. Kingsley-Pierson's Delaney Iseminger and Woodbury Central's Hanna Stratton each shot a 48.
Sidnie Graff and Maddie Schultz also shot a 54 each for Woodbury Central.
Westwood's Emma Shook shot a 49 and Madison Holst shot a 54.
Ali Orzechowski added a 51 for Kingsley-Pierson.
For MVAOCOU, Avery Ehlers and Kenzie Smith each shot a 51.
Ridge View's Megan Carstens shot a 53 and Taylor Knaack shot a 54.
Hinton edges HMS
SANBORN, Iowa — The Hinton boys golf team defeated Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn, 170-172, on Thursday.
Samuel Haack of HMS was the dual medalist with a 39 and the runner-up was Hinton's Blake Beller with a 41.
Hinton's Andrew Hessa (42) and Turner Schmitt (43) were third and fourth in the dual.
Vermillion's Carr wins EP-J Invite
ELK POINT, S.D. -- Vermillion's Alex Carr shot an 85 to earn the medalist honors at the Elk Point-Jefferson Invite on Thursday.
Canton shot a 309 to win the team title. Vermillion was second with a 415 and Elk Point-Jefferson was third with a 418. Dakota Valley shot a 491.
EP-J's Aubrie Frankin finished in eighth place with a 102. Dakota Valley's Kyli Vaske led the team with a 111.