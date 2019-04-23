SLOAN, Iowa – Woodbury Central won the Western Valley Conference girls meet on Tuesday, edging OABCIG by two strokes. Woodbury Central shot a 180 and OABCIG finished with a 182.
Woodbury Central was led by Sally Gallagher, who was the medalist of the nine-hole event with a 38, winning by four strokes.
Hannah Stratton finished with a 43 for Woodbury Central and finished in third place. Maddie Schultz added a 46 and Sidnie Graff had a 53.
OABCIG's Megan Brummer was the runner-up after shooting a 42. Lauren Schwade finished in fourth place with a 44 and Ellie Dierson shot a 47. Carly Murphy had a 49 and Corin Bower carded a 52.
Ridge View finished in third place with a 202. Viv Leonard shot a 46 and Kennedy Mason shot a 47. Rayann Volkert shot a 51.
Kingsley-Pierson's Delaney Iseminger finished in fifth place with a 45. Alex Thompson shot a 52.
MVAOCOU was led by Avery Ehlers' 47. Cadence Koenigs and Abi Coleman each shot a 52 and MaKenzie Smith and Teja TenEyck each shot a 54.
Westwood's Makenna Harding shot a 51 and Sami Kirk shot a 52. Madison Holst and Cali Schelm each shot a 53.
River Valley's Megan Carstens shot a 51 and Taylor Knaack shto a 52.
WESTERN VALLEY CONFERENCE BOYS: Kingsley-Pierson's Kaden Schroeder won the nine-hole meet with a score of 38, and Schroeder did not need more than five strokes on any of the holes at Meadows Country Club in Moville, Iowa.
Westwood's Sam Miller, OABCIG's Landon Ray and Woodbury Central's Alex Clark each finished in second with 40s.
The Wildcats defended their home course to take the team title, as the Wildcats had a score of 167, and the runner-up was K-P with 171.
HINTON 173, UNITY 177: The Hinton boys golf team edged Unity Christian 173-177 on Tuesday at Deer Run Golf Course.
While Unity had the medalist, all of Hinton's four scorers shot 45 or under to claim the team victory. Tate Kounkel was the runner-up at the dual with a 41 and Blake Beller added a 43. Turner Schmitt had a 44 and Andrew Hessa carded a 45. Braden Vonk shot a 46 and Justin Kirwan shot a 49.
Unity Christian's Kolin Kroeze was the medalist with a 38. Lucas De Groot and Dayton Visser each shot a 46. Austin Van Donge added a 47. Alex Koops shot a 49.
UNITY CHRISTIAN GIRLS 204, HINTON 219: The Unity Christian golf team had three of the top four finishers at Tuesday's dual win 204 to 219 over Hinton.
Unity's Justine Malenke was the medalist after shooting a 43. Chloe Krommendyk finished in third with a 50 and Kerri Kroese added a 53.
Hiton's Claire Kipp finished as the runner-up with a 44.
DAKOTA VALLEY GIRLS: The Dakota Valley girls golf team hosted an invite at Two Rivers Golf Club. The Panthers finished in ninth place with a 458.
Kyli Vaske led Dakota Valley with a 109.