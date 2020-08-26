PREP GOLF: Sergeant Bluff-Luton wins triangular between West, C.B. Jefferson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY — Sergeant Bluff-Luton junior Schuyler Warren led the Warriors with an 18-hole score of 67 on Wednesday at Sun Valley. The Warriors were competing in a triangular between West and Council Bluffs Jefferson.

The Warriors were the only team to record a team score. SB-L recorded a team score of 306, while the Yellowjackets had two golfers competing and the Wolverines three.

Warren recorded an even par on the back nine with 27 strokes. He had four birdies, four pars and the Warriors junior eagled hole No. 13.

Three different Warriors — Henry Eckhoff, Clark Kiple and Cole Ouellette — each had 80s. Ouellette shot 29 on the back nine.

Sam Dattolico led the Wolverines with 81. He had 36 on the back nine, then 45 on the front nine. Dattolico recorded a "2" on hole No. 10.

Nate Patterson had 83 through his 18-hole round while Kelton John had 90.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0