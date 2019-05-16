OKOBOJI, Iowa -- The Sioux Center boys golf team continued its strong play this season and advanced to the Class 2A state meet after winning its district meet at Emerald Hills Golf Course with a 334.
Sioux Center's score was 14 strokes better than second place as Estherville-Lincoln Central finished with a 348.
The Warriors were led by Freddy Bullock, who finished as the runner-up at the district meet after shooting a 78. He shot a 41 on the front nine and then shot a 37 on the back nine.
Austin Faber followed with an 84 and Marshall Schuiteman and Jackson Stander each shot an 86.
Boyden-Hull's Drew Van Roekel advanced to state after winning the district tournament with a 76. Okoboji's Jamison Helmers grabbed the second spot as an individual to state with an 81.
OABCIG and Boyden-Hull both shot a 353 at the district meet, Western Christian shot a 356, Hinton shot a 357, Sheldon shot a 358 and Cherokee finished with a 381.
Landon Ray and Reed Godbersen both led OABCIG was both shot an 85. After Van Roekel, Caden Kleinwolterink shot an 89 for Boyden-Hull.
Western Christian's Caleb Dokter shot an 85 and Carter Broek carded an 88. Hinton's Turner Schmitt shot an 85. Sheldon's Brennan Radke shot an 85 and Max Hamill shot an 87.
CARROLL GIRLS 177, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 209: Carroll defeated Denison-Schleswig 177 to 209 in girls golf action on Thursday.
Carroll's Mallory Schultes had the lowest score with a 41.
Kelsey Jorgensen shot a 50 for the Monarchs and Jamie Jepsen and Camryn Schultz each shot a 52.