PREP GOLF: Sioux City East beats Bishop Heelan by a stroke

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa -- In their first meeting of the season, Missouri River Athletic Conference rivals East and Bishop Heelan played a tight boys' golf match on Tuesday in Council Bluffs.

East shot a 325, which was one stroke better than Bishop Heelan to win the triangular in Council Bluffs. The third team, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson, didn't post a full team score.

Heelan's Brett Sitzmann shot a 77 and was the medalist of the event. He shot a 43 on the front nine. On the back nine, Sitzmann shot a 34 to finish with his 77.

East was led by Ethan Spier, who shot a 78 and was the runner-up of the event. He shot a 41 on the front nine and improved with a 37 on the back nine.

Cam Riemer and Cole Johnson each shot an 82 for East and Drake Anderson added an 84 to round out the scoring for the Black Raiders. Cael Boever just missed the top four with an 84.

Joey Adams and Ethan Mackleson each shot an 82 for Heelan and Drew Detterman rouned out the top-four for the Crusaders with an 85.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0