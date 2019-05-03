LEMARS, Iowa -- The Spencer boys shot a 298 as a team to win the LeMars Invite on Thursday. Western Christian finished in second with a 313.
Spencer had the top three golfers at the Invite. Colin Slattery was the individual champion after shooting a 73. Michael Storey and Ezra Meyer were right behind him with a 74 to tie for second. Connor Moret finished in sixth place with a 76 and Chase Hough finished in eighths with a 79. Jagaar Halverson added an 81 for Spencer.
Western Christian's Carter Broek finished in a tie for second with a 74 and Cole Feenstra was seventh with an 78. Brennan Kooi was eighth with a 79 and Celb Doktor was 14th with an 82. Mason Vandehoef added an 85 and Kyson Van Vugt shot an 86.
Woodbury Central's Alex Clark finished in 10th with an 80.
LeMars' Spencer Mackey finished in 11th place with an 81. Jakob Bixeman added an 84 and Trey Whidden shot an 86. Curran Wells shot an 88 and Alex Irwin carded an 89.
Cherokee's Carson Jenness finished in a tie for 11th with an 81.
South Sioux's Chris Love finished in 16th place with an 84 and Jacob Akins shot an 89.
OABCIG's Austin Wardrip shot an 86 and Landon Ray carded an 88 as did Isaac Newquist.
MVAOCOU's Dylan Huston shot an 88.
VERMILLION 3RD AT DAKOTA XII: The Vermillion girls golf team shot a 424 and finished in third place at the Dakota XII Conference meet. Sioux Falls Christian won with a 386. Dakota Valley was fifth with a 487.
Vermillion's Alex Carr finished in third place at the conference meet after shooting a 91. Canton's Madison Fossum won with an 89.
Megan Brady added a 103 for Vermillion and Stephanie Carr shot a 113.
Dakota Valley's Ryley Meyer shot a 112.
MONARCH GIRLS LAST AT HAWKEYE 10: The Denison-Schleswig girls golf team finished in last place in the Hawkeye 10 Conference meet with a team score of 433.
Jamie Jepsen led the Monarchs with a 98 and Tessa Petersen shot a 105.