MAPLETON, Iowa -- The Unity Christian girls golf team easily qualified for the Class 2A state girls golf tournament after the Knights fired a 375 at Willow Vale Golf Course on Monday.
The Knights won the tournament by almost 40 strokes over Missouri Valley.
Laura Beltman, Unity's No. 2 golfer, led the Knights on Monday after firing a 91. That was good enough for the runner-up finish.
Four golfers finished in the top-six for the Knights. Kerri Kroeze, Unity's No. 3 golfer, shot a 93 and Justine Malenke followed with a 95, Chloe Krommendyk rounded out the scoring for the Knights with a 96. Aubyn Zwart added a 123.
Missouri Valley was the second team qualifier after shooting a 411. Missouri Valley's Madison Lease was the medalist with a 90.
West Sioux's Emily Hulshof qualified for the state tournament as an individual as she finished in third place with a 93.
As a team, West Sioux shot a 411 and West Lyon was fourth with a 448.
The Class 2A state meet starts on Tuesday at Ames Golf & Country Club in Ames.
ALTA-AURELIA GIRLS QUALIFY FOR STATE: For the ninth straight season, the Alta-Aurelia girls golf team qualified for the state meet, this time in Class 1A.
Alta-Aurelia shot a 392 to tie with North Union for second place. Bishop Garrigan won the meet with a 366.
Alta-Aurelia's Annika Patton, who is seeking her second state title, won the individual title with a 79, which was the lowest score in all of 1A on Monday.
Sioux Central's Whitney Anderson finished in a tie for sixth to qualify as an individual for the state meet with a 94.
South O'Brien finished in fourth place with a 407 and Sioux Central shot a 450.
OKOBOJI GIRLS WIN REGIONAL MEET: The Okoboji girls golf team won its Class 2A Region 2 meet after putting together a 347 as a team to advance to state.
Okoboji had three golfers in the top six as the Pioneers won the regional title by 31 strokes over Emmetsburg. Hannah Butler led Okoboji with an 81 to finish in third place. Martha Stein finished in fourth with an 83 and Grace Butler was fifth with an 85.
OABCIG finished in fourth place with a 413.
SPENCER'S POHAR QUALIFIES FOR STATE: Spencer finished in third place as a team in the Class 3A girls regional meet at Buena Vista Golf Course with a 429, missing out on qualifying for state but Spencer's Riley Pohar qualified for state as an individual.
Pohar shot a 93 to qualify as an individual and finished in sixth place. Humboldt's Frances Carlson won the meet with an 82.
MOC-Floyd Valley shot 442 as a team, Bishop Heelan finished with a 446 and Sergeant Bluff-Luton shot a 535.
Humboldt shot a 352 and Atlantic shot a 390.
EAST, NORTH GIRLS FINISH SEASON: The East and North girls golf teams competed at the Class 4A regional meet at the Fort Dodge Country Club on Monday.
Both teams didn't qualify for state or have an individual qualify for state. East finished with a 451 and North finished with a 459.
Waukee shot a 350 and Johnston shot a 384. Ames' Megan Riesselman and Waukee's Brooke Boardman each shot an 84.
MONARCHS FINISH IN EIGHTH: Denison-Schleswig's girls golf season came to an end with an eighth-place finish at the regional in Carroll.
The Monarchs shot a 450. Brooke Kropf led the Monarchs with a 110.
DV GIRLS FINISH IN EIGHTH: The Dakota Valley girls golf team finished in eighth place at the Dakota XII conference meet on Monday. The Panthers shot a 434.
Ryley Meyer led Dakota Valley with a 104, Kyli Vaske shot a 106 and Bailey Sample had a 107.