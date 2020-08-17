You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP GOLF: Vermillion fifth at West Central
View Comments
PREP GOLF

PREP GOLF: Vermillion fifth at West Central

{{featured_button_text}}

HARTFORD, S.D. -- The Vermillion boys' golf team finished in fifth place at the West Central Early Bird Invitational on Monday.

Lennox won the event with a 339. Vermillion shot a 353 for fifth with Elk Point-Jefferson right behind the Tanagers with a 359. Beresford was 10th with a 376.

Kaleb Jost of Sioux Falls Christian was the medalist with a 78. Vermillion's Trey Hansen tied for ninth with an 84 and Beresford's Derek Maas tied for 14th with an 87.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News