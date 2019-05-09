{{featured_button_text}}

DAKOTA DUNES -- Vermillion won a dual against Dakota Valley on Thursday, 207 to 218.

Vermillion's Alex Carr was the medalist with a 45 and Dakota Valley's Bailey Sample was the runner-up with a 49.

Vermillion's Kensie Mulheran added a 50 and Megan Brady shot a 54.

Dakota Valley's Kylie Vaske shot a 53 and Ryley Meyer shot a 54.

DENISON-SCHLESWIG GIRLS 217, KUEMPER CATHOLIC 230: The Denison-Schleswig girls golf team defeated Kuemper Catholic 217 to 230 on Thursday.

Denison-Schleswig's Jamie Jepsen was the medalist after shooting a 48. Brooke Kropf added a 52.

More video from this section

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments