DAKOTA DUNES -- Vermillion won a dual against Dakota Valley on Thursday, 207 to 218.
Vermillion's Alex Carr was the medalist with a 45 and Dakota Valley's Bailey Sample was the runner-up with a 49.
Vermillion's Kensie Mulheran added a 50 and Megan Brady shot a 54.
Dakota Valley's Kylie Vaske shot a 53 and Ryley Meyer shot a 54.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG GIRLS 217, KUEMPER CATHOLIC 230: The Denison-Schleswig girls golf team defeated Kuemper Catholic 217 to 230 on Thursday.
Denison-Schleswig's Jamie Jepsen was the medalist after shooting a 48. Brooke Kropf added a 52.