WEST MONONA, Iowa -- Westwood defeated Woodbury Central by three strokes to win the Western Valley Conference boys meet on Monday at West Monona. Westwood shot a 174, Woodbury Central shot a 177.
Kingsley-Pierson's Cale Schweitzberger was the medalist after shooting a 39, one stroke better than Westwood's Sam Miller.
Eddie Dandurand shot a 44 for Westwood and Jacob Leonard and Andrew Johnson each shot a 45. Carter Copple added a 47.
Seth Even led Woodbury Central with a 41 and Caleb Lubbers and Seth Stamm each shot a 45. Alex Clark shot a 46 and Dallas Kluender shot a 47.
K-P also shot a 177. Kyler Krieg, Nathan Keck and Riley Iseminger each shot a 46 and Matthew Riordan shot a 48.
OA-BCIG finished with a 177. Landon Ray and Reed Godbersen each shot a 43. Austin Wardrip shot a 45 and Isaac Newquist shot a 46.
Ridge View shot a 193 and was led by Zach Wood's 46 and Jared Vohs shot a 47.
MVAOCOU shot a 193 as Dylan Huston and Jaylee Neubaum each shot a 45. Zach Craig shot a 47.
River Valley's Ashton Lichtenberg shot a 46 and Colton Johnson shot a 49. Lawton-Bronson's Blake Morgan shot a 47 and Justin Johnson shot a 49.
Hinton boys beat RSM
REMSON, Iowa -- Andrew Hessa shot even par to help Hinton shoot a 164 on Monday as the Blackhawks defeated Remsen St. Mary's 164 to 186.
Hessa shot a 36, which is even par on the course, to earn medalist honors. Hinton's Braden Vonk shot a 41 to finish as the runner-up. Turner Schmitt added a 43 and Blake Beller and Tate Kounkel each shot a 44. Justin Kirwan added a 47.
For RSM, Spencer Schorg shot a 43 to lead the team. Will Galles had a 45 and Xavier Galles shot a 47.
Hinton girls defeat RSM
REMSEN, Iowa -- Hinton shot a 222 to defeat the Remsen St. Mary's girls, who shot a 234.
Claire Kipp led Hinton with a 48 and was the runner-up. Hannah Vondrak added a 51 and Hailey Rice shot a 60.
RSM's Tori Galles was the medalist after shooting a 47. Sidney Tritz shot a 54 and Megan Wurth shot a 65. It was the first loss for RSM (2-1) this season.