LEMARS, Iowa -- The Westwood boys golf team won the Western Valley Conference tournament after firing a 329. The Rebels also had the individual medalist as Sam Miller won the individual conference title after carding a 76.
River Valley's Ashton Litchenberg was the runner-up after shooting an 80.
After Miller, Eddie Dandurand shot an 82 to finish in fourth place. Carter Copple shot an 85 and Andrew Johnson added an 86. Jaxon Lutt and Jacob Leonard each shot a 90.
Kingsley-Pierson finished in second place with a 334. Cale Schweitzberger finished in third place with an 81. Matthew Riordan and Nathan Keck each carded an 84 and Riley Iseminger shot an 85. Kaden Schroeder had an 86 and Kyler Krieg shot a 90.
Woodbury Central finished in third place with a 347. Alex Clark shot an 85 and Kaleb Bleil shot an 86. Seth Evan followed with an 87 and Dallas Kluender carded an 89.
OABCIG shot a 350 and were led by Austin Wardrip's 85. Laden Ladwig shot an 87 and Landon Ray had an 88. Jace Krayenhagen added a 90.
Ridge View's Aiden Martin shot a 90.
Gallagher, Woodbury Central win WVC girls title
HOLSTEIN, Iowa -- Woodbury Central and Sally Gallagher ran away with the Western Valley Conference title on Tuesday.
Gallagher carded a 74 to claim individual medalist honors by 19 strokes. Her 74 led Woodbury Central with a 366 team total, 30 strokes better than second place.
Woodbury Central's Sidnie Graff and Hanna Stratton each shot a 93 to finish in second and third place, respectively. Maddie Schultz added a 106.
OABCIG finished in second place with a 396. Lauren Schwade shot a 96, Ellie Dierson carded a 99 and Kelsey Dausel shot a 100.
Westwood's Makenna Harding and Emma Shook both shot a 95 and finished in fourth and fifth place respectively.
Kingsley-Pierson's Shayley Haggin shot a 99.
Hinton girls defeat Harris-Lake Park
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- The Hinton girls golf team finished the regular season on Tuesday with a 192 to 204 win over Harris Lake Park. It was the lowest score of the season for both teams.
Junior Hannah Vondrak led Hinton with a 45 and won a one-hole playoff against Harris-Lake Park's Lexi Stahley for medalist honors.
Hinton's Claire Kipp and Lizzy Nohr shot a 47 and 48 respectively. Hailey Rasenbaum added a 52.
HL-P's Kensie Heikens shot a 48 and Grace Iverson carded a 53.